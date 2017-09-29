Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back in action Friday
Wilson (suspension) is back in the lineup for Friday's preseason tilt against the Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Wilson was handed a two-game preseason ban for a hit on Blues forward Robert Thomas, but he's served the penalty and should be ready to roll moving forward and available for the team's Opening Night tilt.
