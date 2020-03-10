Capitals' Tom Wilson: Bags apple Monday
Wilson tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and two hits during Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.
The helper gives Wilson a respectable eight goals and 17 points in his last 28 games since the start of 2020 -- along with a paltry minus-10 rating. The burly winger is doing a better job of staying out of the penalty box in 2019-20 and is having a career-year offensively (44 points) to show for it, giving him a more well-rounded fantasy appeal than he has historically provided.
