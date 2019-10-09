Capitals' Tom Wilson: Bags apple Tuesday

Wilson tallied an assist, four shots and two hits while logging 20:14 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Wilson has been fairly quiet offensively with just the one helper and 11 shots in the first four games. The 25-year-old winger looked poised for a breakout season offensively after tallying 22 goals and 40 points in 63 games during 2018-19 but is definitely off to a sleepy start. The Toronto native should shake the rust off before too long and also makes an intriguing buy-low candidate in deeper formats where his contributions as a hitter (10) are valued.