Wilson recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and four shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Wilson is now up to five goals and 10 points -- alongside 37 penalty minutes and 40 hits in 14 games during the month of February. Reunited with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line, the 24-year-old winger is a well-rounded fantasy asset worth rostering in all formats as he is expected to best his career-high of 35 points with plenty of room to spare despite missing 19 games due to injury and suspension.