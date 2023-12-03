Wilson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wilson scored with 3:14 left in the game to break up Logan Thompson's shutout bid. With four goals over his last two games, Wilson has found his shot during the Capitals' road trip out west. He's also been on the top line consistently in recent games, which helps his chances to produce offense. The heavy-hitting winger is up to eight goals, five assists, 62 shots on net, 59 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 21 appearances.