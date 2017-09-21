Capitals' Tom Wilson: Buries empty-net goal Wednesday

Wilson scored the final goal -- an empty-netter -- in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.

The power forward is expected to contribute more offensively in 2017-18 following a strong postseason performance and the offseason departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams. The 16th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is being considered for top-line duties alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Such an opportunity, combined with his prowess as a PIM and hit machine, could give the Toronto native a great deal of upside this season, so keep an eye on his role as the preseason wears on.