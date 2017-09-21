Capitals' Tom Wilson: Buries empty-net goal Wednesday
Wilson scored the final goal -- an empty-netter -- in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.
The power forward is expected to contribute more offensively in 2017-18 following a strong postseason performance and the offseason departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams. The 16th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is being considered for top-line duties alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Such an opportunity, combined with his prowess as a PIM and hit machine, could give the Toronto native a great deal of upside this season, so keep an eye on his role as the preseason wears on.
More News
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Protected from Vegas•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Continues strong postseason play•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Claims Game 1 win with OT goal•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Lights lamp in Tuesday's victory•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Expected to play on top line Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Scores against Edmonton•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...