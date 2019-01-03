Capitals' Tom Wilson: Changing his ways after suspension
Wilson is still coming to grips with his 14-game suspension, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Wilson admitted he's not hitting as much for fear of facing supplemental discipline, and the numbers seem to bear that out (averaging 2.8 hits per game versus 3.2 hits per game in 2017-18). The 24-year-old winger is likely in for a difficult outing in his first appearance in St. Louis since the infamous hit on Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the preseason. Time will tell if the Toronto native is truly a changed man, but the decline in hits (54) and PIM's (30) and the improvement in his offensive totals (11 goals, 19 points in 19 games) certainly suggest he's trying.
