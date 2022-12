According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip to 2023 to do so. Once given the green light, look for the 28-year-old bruiser to slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of Washington's power-play units.