Wilson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Wilson has back-to-back multi-point efforts and has gotten on the scoresheet in four of five games so far. He's up to three goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-3 rating while occupying a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit. Wilson shot a career-best 19.5 percent during the 2024-25 regular season, but he's started hot again this year and should still be capable of a 20-goal, 40-point campaign even with noticeable regression in luck.