Capitals' Tom Wilson: Collects two points Thursday
Wilson recorded an empty-net goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two hits and four shots during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Wilson has a new career-high of 15 goals and is well on his way to shattering 2017-18's career-best 35 points. The 24-year-old has broad fantasy appeal given his offensive contributions and prowess in peripheral categories like hits (112) and penalty minutes (77).
