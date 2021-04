Wilson scored a goal on three shots and produced two blocks in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Wilson found himself all alone in front in the final moments of regulation and put a quick shot past Tristan Jarry, tying the game at 4-4 with 15 seconds left on the clock. The clutch goal was Wilson's first since April 13, ending his six-game dry spell. He'll take a three-game point streak into Saturday's rematch with the Penguins.