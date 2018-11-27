Capitals' Tom Wilson: Continues tearing it up
Wilson scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's win over the Islanders.
As long as Wilson's lined up with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin, he'll rack up plenty of points. He's brought it to another level since his suspension, posting six goals and 12 points in eight games while firing 21 shots on net. Wilson hasn't lost his physical knack, either, with 19 hits and 11 PIM in that span. Fantasy owners should continue riding his hot streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...