Capitals' Tom Wilson: Continues tearing it up

Wilson scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's win over the Islanders.

As long as Wilson's lined up with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin, he'll rack up plenty of points. He's brought it to another level since his suspension, posting six goals and 12 points in eight games while firing 21 shots on net. Wilson hasn't lost his physical knack, either, with 19 hits and 11 PIM in that span. Fantasy owners should continue riding his hot streak.