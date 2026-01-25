Wilson logged two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Wilson has four helpers, six hits, four shots on net and 12 PIM over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old winger is up to 46 points (11 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 116 hits, 71 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 44 contests this season. Wilson continues to be a key forward in all situations for the Capitals, and his career high of 65 points from 81 regular-season games last year looks to be in reach.