Wilson suffered a "significant" knee injury in Game 1 against Florida and still doesn't know if he needs surgery during the offseason to repair the damage, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old only played 1:31 during the six-game series, missing the final five games -- with what has now been clarified as a knee injury. It sounds like Wilson has plenty of rehab work and potential surgery ahead of him this summer, but there's been nothing to suggest at this time that he won't be ready to return for training camp in September. Wilson's 24 goals, 28 assists, 52 points, plus-13 rating, 18:35 of average ice time and 10 power-play points this season were all new personal bests.