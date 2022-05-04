Wilson is still under evaluation for a lower-body injury, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Peter Laviolette didn't divulge any more details, which leaves Wilson's status for Game 2 on Thursday up in the air. If he can't play, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby or Connor McMichael would be the top options to enter the lineup, while T.J. Oshie would likely move back into the top six.