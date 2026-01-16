Wilson (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Wilson has been sidelined since early January due to his lower-body injury but has progressed in his recovery recently. He was considered a possibility for Thursday's game against the Sharks before being ruled out, and he was a full participant in Friday's practice session. If Wilson is held out once again Saturday, Brett Leason will likely remain in the lineup.