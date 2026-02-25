Wilson is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Flyers due to an illness, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery didn't sound too concerned about Wilson's ailment, but the 31-year-old will be monitored in the hours leading up to puck drop since he's under the weather. If Wilson is unable to suit up against Philadelphia, Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre will be candidates to enter the lineup for the Capitals.