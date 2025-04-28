Wilson scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added six hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Wilson had an assist in four of the previous five contests, but this was his first goal since April 10 versus the Hurricanes. The top-six winger has done his usual job of being an irritant to opponents, racking up 16 hits, 14 PIM and eight shots on net in addition to his three points over four playoff outings. Wilson remains a strong choice in any format that counts hits or PIM.