Wilson tallied an assist, two PIM, 2 shots and four hits during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Wilson has been all over the scoresheet recently with five goals, six points, 17 PIM, 33 shots, and 25 hits in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has returned to form following a knee injury that forced him to miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season and is a reliable multi-category contributor suitable for all fantasy formats.