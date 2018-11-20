Capitals' Tom Wilson: Dishes helpers Monday

Wilson tallied two assists, a power-play point, four shots and six hits during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Wilson has been a fantasy stud since returning from a 16-game suspension and now has a goal and five points -- along with a healthy nine shots and 10 hits-- in four games. The burly winger is unlikely to keep up this 83-point pace, particularly given that the league will be watching him like a hawk for any on-ice infractions, but the Toronto native is proving that he is more than a physical player. Once an asset in deeper formats that rewarded his prowess in hits and penalty minutes, the 24-year-old winger is now a multi-category stud that should be owned across the board.