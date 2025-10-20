Wilson had two assists, one shot on goal, seven hits but a minus-2 rating during his 20:57 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Wilson has been his usual physical self this season, notching a season-high seven hits Sunday to bring his total to 21, but he's also doing his best to prove his offensive breakout from last season was no fluke. The 31-year-old has nine points through six games this season, one campaign after notching the first 30-30 season of his career last year. If he can continue to blend his normal physicality with his newfound elite offensive touch, he'll be a valuable fantasy option moving forward.