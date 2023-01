Wilson has delivered 10 hits in his first two games back from a long-term injury absence.

Wilson made his 2022-23 season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. While the Toronto-born winger has managed just one shot in his first two games back in the lineup, his physicality is probably what he is best known for and that has been on full display. Still, Wilson has shown an offensive upside when playing with Alex Ovechkin's wing and could find himself back in that role before long.