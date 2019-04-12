Capitals' Tom Wilson: Draws power-play assist in win

Wilson recorded an assist Thursday, as Washington defeated Carolina 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The bruising forward, in the midst of a wild scramble in front of Carolina's net, actually kicked the puck to Alex Ovechkin who subsequently deposited it into the visitors' net for his first of the postseason. In addition to his assist, Wilson played his typical physical brand of hockey, dishing out four hits in the Caps' Game 1 victory. Game 2 takes place Saturday.