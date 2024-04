Wilson garnered an assist to go with 12 PIM in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

Wilson has points in four of his last five outings, notching a combined one goal and three assists, including one power-play point. Heading into Game 2, Wilson should continue to be a top-half fantasy option given his offensive upside, though he is prone to spending a lot of time in the penalty box, which will limit his ability to produce.