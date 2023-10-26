Wilson recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Wilson has picked up an assist in three of his last four games. Wednesday also marked the first time this season he's avoided a trip to the penalty box. The rough-and-tumble winger is up to three points, 10 shots on net, 18 hits, five blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through six outings. Head coach Spencer Carbery is still trying to find the most effective line combinations, but Wilson should remain in a top-six role with power-play time throughout the season.