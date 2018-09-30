Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ejected from preseason finale
Wilson was ejected from Sunday's 5-2 win over the blues after being given a match penalty for an illegal check to the head, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Wilson's resume of questionable hits continues to grow as he hit Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist with a violent hit early in the second period that knocked Sundqvist out of the game. The power forward's actions will be scrutinized very closely by the Department of Player Safety and it's very possible that Wilson could be staring at another suspension to open the season. It is the threat of suspensions more than anything else that undermines Wilson's long-term fantasy value in standard formats, so managers should be aware of the risks before rostering him in any league.
