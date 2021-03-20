Wilson has completed his seven-game suspension and will return to the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Wilson will return to a prominent role following his seven-game suspension, skating on the Capitals' second line and second power-play unit Saturday. He's racked up 17 points, 25 PIM and 71 hits in 21 contests this year.
