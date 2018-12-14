Capitals' Tom Wilson: Evidently fit for return
Wilson (concussion) is expected to play Friday following a three-game injury layoff, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Recall that Wilson was drilled by Vegas enforcer Ryan Reaves in a Dec. 4 road game, which some viewed as poetic justice for the Capitals forward, who certainly delivers his share of questionable hits and is no stranger to the league's player safety division. At any rate, Wilson's fantasy owners will be eager to get him back into lineups, as he's off to a career-best offensive pace with eight goals and six assists through his first 11 games.
