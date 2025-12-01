Wilson recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Wilson has been one of the hottest players in the NHL of late and extended his point streak to five games with one of his best individual efforts of the campaign. Wilson posted 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 15 games in November, and he should remain a go-to option on offense for the Capitals as a key top-six forward.