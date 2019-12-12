Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fills box score
Wilson had an assist, five hits and nine penalty minutes in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
Wilson managed to snag the secondary assist on John Carlson's game-winning goal, but that's not what highlighted his performance. The rugged winger did something not many players have the courage to attempt when Wilson dropped the gloves with Zdeno Chara. The Capitals' pot-stirrer has 21 points this season along with 126 hits (3rd in the NHL) and 31 blocked shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.