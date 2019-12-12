Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fills box score

Wilson had an assist, five hits and nine penalty minutes in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

Wilson managed to snag the secondary assist on John Carlson's game-winning goal, but that's not what highlighted his performance. The rugged winger did something not many players have the courage to attempt when Wilson dropped the gloves with Zdeno Chara. The Capitals' pot-stirrer has 21 points this season along with 126 hits (3rd in the NHL) and 31 blocked shots.