Wilson scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Wilson's late contribution kept his point streak alive at four games (three goals, five assists). The rowdy winger has gotten on the scoresheet in six of seven contests this season, racking up four goals, six helpers, 17 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating. He's shooting 23.5 percent so far, a number that's likely to come down, though he has finished above 15 percent in five of the previous seven regular seasons.