Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fills empty cage

Wilson scored an empty-net goal, dished two hits, blocked two shots and fired two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Wilson picked up a loose puck and sent it all the way down the ice to produce the final score. The winger is up to 11 goals, 20 points, 109 hits and 68 shots on goal through 30 contests.

