Wilson posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Wilson has a goal and three helpers over his last five outings. He started the season hot but quickly cooled off in late October before his recent turnaround. The 30-year-old power winger has six goals, four assists, 31 shots on net, 40 hits, 17 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances. Wilson is a force in fantasy formats that count hits and PIM, and he should continue to be a lock for top-six minutes throughout 2024-25.