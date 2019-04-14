Capitals' Tom Wilson: Finds twine in Game 2

Wilson scored a goal on three shots, adding three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime with against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Wilson has a goal and an assist through two playoff games so far, as well as seven hits. Wilson has stayed on the legal side of the line when it comes to physicality this year while registering a career-best 40 points across 63 appearances. His first-line deployment makes him a favorable postseason fantasy option given his skill set.