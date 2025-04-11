Wilson scored a goal, tallied four shots on net, had three blocks and dished out five hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Wilson scored the fourth and final goal of regulation for the Capitals and it arrived just 38 seconds after Nic Dowd found the back of the net. Overall, the 31-year-old Wilson has 33 goals, 63 points and 224 hits in 77 games this season. Wilson has brought consistency to Washington's offense since the start of March with 18 points in as many games. With the regular season winding down, the bruiser can chalk this season down as the best offensive campaign of his career with nine more goals than his previous career-best 24 twine finders. He'll look to stay hot in the playoffs and should round out the regular season with good fantasy value in all formats, especially banger leagues.