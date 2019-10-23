Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Finds twine Tuesday

Wilson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Wilson was a game-time decision for this contest, but he played and he delivered what was the game-winning goal. The rowdy winger has six points and 33 hits in 11 games this season. He's scored in consecutive games despite being bumped down from the top line.

