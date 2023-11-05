Wilson scored a goal in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

He chipped a bouncing puck off the catching arm shoulder of Elvis Merzlikins to open the scoring in the first period. Wilson has a point in five of his last six games (three goals, two assists) and 20 shots in that span. Remarkably, he's tied with Dylan Strome for third in team scoring (six points), and he's ahead of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has five. The Caps are a low-scoring team, but Wilson will get lots of looks as the top-line right winger beside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.