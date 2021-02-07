Wilson scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Caps' top line of Wilson, Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin got almost no help from the rest of the roster in this one, as Lars Eller's lone assist was the only point produced by a Washington player outside of that trio. Wilson has had an outstanding start to the season, scoring five goals and 12 points in 10 games, numbers more than good enough to allow him to keep his premium assignment even when players like Jakub Vrana (COVID-19) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) are back in action.