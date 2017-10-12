Play

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Fully serves latest suspension

Wilson's four-game suspension has come to an end.

The Ontario native was handed a pair of suspensions for his illegal hits in two different preseason contests against the Blues. Look for Wilson -- who added seven goals, 12 assists and a whopping 239 hits last season -- to make his regular-season debut on the third line with Brett Connolly and Lars Eller in Friday's road tilt against the Devils.

