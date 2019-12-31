Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time call against Isles
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus New York on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports..
Wilson is stuck in a dive-game goalless streak but did rack up four helpers over that stretch. As long as the winger remains on the top line with Alexander Ovechkin, he will be a top-end fantasy option. If the Toronto native can't play Tuesday, Richard Panik or Jakub Vrana figure to get bumped up.
