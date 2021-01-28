Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's clash with the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wilson missed the club's previous two outings but could be back in action versus New York after slotting into a first-line role at the morning skate, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Prior to getting hurt, Wilson was on a four-game point streak during which he racked up three goals on eight shots and three assists. If he plays, the Toronto native could also see action on the power play due to the absences of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.