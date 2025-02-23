Wilson (undisclosed) will be a game-time call against Edmonton on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Wilson sustained an injury in Saturday's 8-3 win over Pittsburgh after being cross-checked by Ryan Graves. The 30-year-old Wilson left the game in the third period and didn't return. He has accounted for 25 goals, 43 points, 126 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 160 hits and 50 PIM through 56 appearances this season. If Wilson can't play, Jakub Vrana could draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last 16 games.