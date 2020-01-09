Capitals' Tom Wilson: Garners assist in loss
Wilson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Wilson now has three helpers in his last two outings. The 25-year-old winger reached the 30-point plateau for the third straight season with his assist Wednesday. He's added 154 hits, 65 PIM and 92 shots on goal through 44 contests in 2019-20. Wilson could end up with 50 points if he can sustain the current pace, which largely hinges on maintaining a top-line role.
