Wilson scored a goal on seven shots and levied seven hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Wilson got on the scoresheet in his fourth game of the season, tallying a second-period goal. The 28-year-old has been plenty physical since returning from offseason ACL surgery -- he has 21 hits already this season. He's added nine shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while filling a middle-six role.