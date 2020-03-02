Capitals' Tom Wilson: Gets game-winner Sunday
Wilson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Wilson converted on a feed from Alex Ovechkin just 40 seconds into the third period. That goal would stand as the game-winner. Wilson's 21 tallies this year put him one shy of matching his career-high count from last season. The 25-year-old winger has a career-best 42 points to go with 238 hits, 148 shots and 79 PIM through 64 appearances.
