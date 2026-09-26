Wilson scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 preseason overtime win over the Bruins.

Wilson is one of the players who could be most affected by the Capitals' busy offseason, but a lot of his production is independent of offense. The gritty winger looks poised to see middle-six minutes and power-play time in 2026-27. He's topped the 30-goal and 60-point marks in two straight campaigns, though he might take a slight dip on offense this year due to the added talent on the roster. Wilson still remains a top-tier option in banger leagues with the capability for 200 hits and 100 PIM.