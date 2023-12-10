Wilson scored a goal Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Rangers.

He has registered five goals and six points in his past five outings. What was most impressive is that Wilson stole the puck, sped down the ice and called off Alex Ovechkin on a 2-on-1 to rip the puck over Igor Shesterkin's glove. You'd think he was the greatest goal scorer in the league. Wilson had just one shot Saturday, but he has been ripping pucks at a record pace this season. If he can stay healthy, Wilson could top 225 shots and score 30 goals, while racking up plenty of hits. That kind of fantasy impact is almost unheard of in today's NHL and that's why it's so valuable.