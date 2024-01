Wilson (face) will play Saturday against the Rangers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Wilson will return to the lineup after sitting out Thursday's 4-1 loss to Seattle. He has produced 11 goals, 19 points, 107 shots on net, 111 hits and 70 PIM in 38 games this season. With Alex Ovechkin (lower body) unavailable, Wilson could receive an increased role in Saturday's contest.