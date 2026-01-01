Wilson produced two goals on four shots on net with an assist, four hits, five PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The physical winger celebrated winning a spot on Canada's Olympic roster by flashing his full skill set on New Year's Eve, finding the back of the net in the second and third periods, feeding Justin Sourdif for an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation, and getting into a scrap with Sam Carrick in the second frame for a Gordie Howe hat trick -- a goal, an assist and a fighting major. Wilson heads into 2026 on pace for a career-best campaign, delivering 21 goals, 40 points, 105 hits, 94 shots on net, 59 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating in 39 contests.