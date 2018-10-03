Capitals' Tom Wilson: Handed 20-game suspension
Wilson received a 20-game ban for an illegal check to the head on St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist, the Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.
Wilson will essentially miss 25 percent of the season after his hit on Sundqvist was determined be high, forceful and avoidable, while making the head the main point of contact and causing an injury. It should be noted that Wilson is considered a repeat offender after being banned three times during the course of the 2017-18, which the league noted as "an unprecedented frequency of suspension in the history of the Department of Player Safety." After setting career highs in goals (14) and assists (21) last season, Wilson will almost certainly won't be able to match those marks this year. The 24-year-old's first chance to play this season will be Nov. 19 versus Montreal.
